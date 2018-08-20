Police seek knife-wielding suspect accused of robbing Turkey Hill store in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for a female suspect in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store on the 700 block of North Mountain Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store around 11 p.m. on August 16 and displayed a knife. She allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white woman who was dressed in all black clothing, with dark gloves and a helmet or mask covering a large portion of her face.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 558-6900.