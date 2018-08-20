× Police seek man accused of stealing packages in North Middleton Township

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Police are searching for a suspected package thief in North Middleton Township.

According to North Middleton Township Police, three thefts of delivered packages occurred between 3 and 5 p.m. on August 15. The first reported theft occurred on the 2600 block of Spring Road, where a witness reported seeing a man with medium build, dreadlocks tied up in a bun, dark shorts, and a red shirt with a gray stripe walk up to the home and remove packages from the porch. The second theft occurred on Pine Creek Drive, where the packages were emptied and scattered onto Canary Drive. The third theft occurred on the 200 block of Regal View, police say.

North Middleton Township is asking anyone who witnessed similar acts or information of the package thieves to contact the North Middleton Township Police Department at (717) 243-7910.