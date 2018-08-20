× Police seek woman accused of home invasion assault in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township Police are searching for a 24-year-old Lancaster woman accused of assaulting a woman during a home invasion Saturday night on the 200 block of Waterford Court.

The victim was seriously injured in the assault and was hospitalized for treatment, according to police.

Police say Sierra Caban and two other people entered the victim’s home through and unlocked door and punched and kicked the victim repeatedly about the face and head, causing her to lose consciousness.

Caban is still at large, police say. She is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or leave an anonymous tip online.