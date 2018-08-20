× Search continues for Schuylkill County man wanted for threatening the president

Federal law enforcement agents are continuing to search for Shawn Christy, the Schuylkill County man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and other officials.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Christy may have been spotted sleeping in a vehicle Sunday night in Cumberland, Maryland, WNEP-TV reports.

Marshals believe Christy is driving a red pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates. The truck was reported stolen, WNEP reports.

Christy allegedly stole a vehicle from the home of Sarah Palin’s former son-in-law in Kentucky earlier this month, investigators say. That vehicle was found Saturday in Nitro, West Virginia. Investigators say that’s the same place that Christy allegedly dumped a school van he stole from Drums, Luzerne County.

Investigators haven’t said where they think Christy, a McAdoo native, could be going next. They are seeking help from the public in locating him.

The reward for Christy’s arrest is now up to $20,000, according to WNEP.