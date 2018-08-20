Ten days later, no plans for Sinkhole at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa.-- Ten days later there is still no word on repairs for the giant sinkhole at the Tanger Outlets.

The sinkhole formed just over a week ago, trapping more than six cars while doing so. No one was hurt during the incident and crews later removed the cars. Officials said some cars suffered minor damages.

A fence now lines the perimeter of the sinkhole, and security is working 24/7 to monitor the area. One security officer says he has been there since the day it formed, and that he hasn't seen it change too much.

He says he is just there to report if it gets any bigger, and to keep people away so they don't get hurt.