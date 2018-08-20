Tracking showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday

SHOWERS & STORMS TUESDAY: Clouds are stubborn this evening however, it is dry. Temperatures are cool in the 70s. Morning lows drop to the 60s. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out for the morning, along with patchy fog. Visibility may be lowered at times. Plenty of cloud cover through the day. During the afternoon, with a warm front draped just south of the area, showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, depending on if the front lifts north. The western counties are under a SLIGHT risk, while the rest of the area is under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. This means the western counties are under a slightly higher risk. With the ground so saturated from the record breaking rain this season, flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is a high concern. Locally strong, gusty winds are a threat too. Tornado threat is zero, however, it becomes a greater threat if the front lifts through the area. Right now it looks to stay hung up to the south. A few showers are still possible Wednesday, as a secondary boundary crosses the area. Most will stay dry.

Then abroad area of high pressure builds in for a few days finally bringing a string of much needed dry days. High temperatures Tuesday are in the upper 70s to near 80 then warm to the lower 80s Wednesday. Nice comfortable, less humid conditions expected Thursday with morning lows near 60 degrees and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A very comfortable, cool morning in the 50s begins our Friday. Under bright skies and plenty of sunshine, temperatures recover nicely into the lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: High pressure begins to move east setting up a return flow. With the southwesterly breeze, the humidity increases and temperatures are warmer. However, it’s another great start to the day with morning lows in the 50s. A little more cloud cover Saturday but still plenty of sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower and middle 80s. Partly cloudy and dry for Sunday but late in the evening, a frontal boundary drops into our northern counties and may trigger a stray shower or two. It’s warmer and more humid in the middle and upper 80s. Depending on where the front ends up, a few showers or thunderstorms could develop Monday, otherwise, it is very warm and muggy under partly sunny skies.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist