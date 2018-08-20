× Two people charged after fight at Park City Diner in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER — Two people were arrested for brawling Saturday night in the Park City Diner, Manheim Township Police say.

Geralysse N. Rivera-Rivera, 18, of Lancaster, and Yaritza Melendez, 39, of Columbia, were both charged after police say they got into a fight at the eatery, which is located on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard. The fight began around 8:45 p.m., police say.

Rivera-Rivera is accused of shoving, scratching and pulling the hair of Melendez, according to police. Melendez is accused of shoving and pulling the hair of Rivera-Rivera, and also allegedly bit two people who attempted to break up the fight, police say.

Rivera-Rivera was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct, while a criminal complaint was filed against Melendez for simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, police say.