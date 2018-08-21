‘Ask Evan’: “When is Interstate 83 the Mt. Rose Ave. project going to end?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Garrett W. Garrett asks, "Is the Mt. Rose Avenue construction project along Interstate 83 ever going to end?" It's been going on for a long time and it doesn't look remotely close to completion."

Work has been underway for a couple of years and the original contract completion date was June of this year. However, in the spring of 2017 PennDOT announced that the completion date had been pushed back to the end of 2018-- and could possibly go into 2019. Now the goal is to have the project substantially completed by the end of 2019. Some final paving work would be done in the spring of 2020.

The project fell behind schedule due to contract approval time frames and work that kept the contractor from beginning right away. Also, the contractor still contends there are construction issues that have delayed work. The contractor and PennDOT are in negotiation to resolve these differences.

Regarding cost-- the original contract cost was 58 point three four million dollars. PennDOT says the cost is officially 59 point seven million dollars. However, the contractor in addition to asking for more time, is asking for more money. That too is under negotiation with PennDOT and has not been determined or finalized yet.

