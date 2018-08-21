Back to School Party Ideas with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER,Pa--- It’s almost time to head back to school and we are celebrating – with a little party! We’re here with our good friend Renee Patrone, the Founder and CEO of Party Host Helpers!

Today we are showing you how to kick off another start of the school year for your little ones by partying with the moms and dads who have been keeping them entertained all summer! Invite some of your mom friends and parent friends over to celebrate!

We love the idea of a brunch for moms – because let’s be honest – everyone is going to have to get off their summer sleep schedule once school starts again.

A waffle bar – which is such an easy way for everyone to customize their meal – so we have waffles, you can premake these and just warm them up before your guests come. And then we have all the toppings from the chocolate chips to the syrup to the fruit to the whipped cream – we have jelly and butter and don’t forget sprinkles!

We are serving these up with easy wine spritzers – simple and refreshing! Everything needs to be very chilled – so we do ¾ of a glass of white wine, add ¼ of a glass of very cold club soda and add a slice of lime. It cuts the calories and it adds some bubbles to your favorite vino.