Care packages for Back to School with Party Host Helpers

MANCHESTER,Pa--- It’s not just kindergarten through 12th grade, but our bigger kids are heading off to school too and even though they act like grown-ups, they still need our love and attention! We’re showing you some easy care packages you can send off to your college student with Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers!

We’ve been talking about this fun mom’s brunch party and these care packages are something you could even all assemble together if you want. Everyone could be responsible for one item and you could package them all up while you sip your wine spritzer!

But these care packages are really great and easy because everyone loves mail?! These are perfect for your kids or grandchildren or even nieces or nephews as they are entering college for the first time or getting ready to start their senior year.

First up is the girl survival kit – so we have face masks, nail polish, nail polish remover, hair ties, a journal, candies – all fun and girly!

Next is the boy survival kit – so we’ve got a deck of cards, new deodorant, toothbrush, mints, gum, some magazines, a few gift cards, and some tastykakes, just in case they can’t find them at college!

We also have this unisex care package – this works for everyone and it’s perfect to send once those exams start rolling in this fall. It’s filled with post-it notes, pens, highlighters, granola bars, advil, tissues, gift card for coffee. Such an easy way to show the student in your life that you love them from afar!