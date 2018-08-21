× Corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into York County Prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A corrections officer is accused of bringing drug contraband into York County prison.

On August 2, York County Prison security discovered what appeared to be drug contraband in the prison.

According to police, the newly formed Intelligence and Security Office began an investigation and determined that the contraband was brought in by a corrections officer.

The officer is no longer employed by York County, and the investigation is now being handled by Pennsylvania State Police.