Deputy saves toddler left overnight in hot car

FLORIDA — Newly released video shows a Seminole County deputy rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a car overnight after her mom allegedly went on a liquor run.

Deputies were called to the Vista Haven Apartments the morning of June 17 after learning that a young girl may have been left inside of a stolen vehicle.

The 3-year-old was found overheated and in and out of consciousness inside the vehicle at the apartment complex. The car was not running and the windows were rolled up.

Deputy Bill Dunn told WESH 2 News that when he arrived the toddler’s eyelashes were fluttering.

He rushed the girl to help, and she made a full recovery.

Casey Dyan Keller, 33, was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

Authorities said Keller took three children to a liquor store the night before and returned back to her apartment around 11:15 p.m. Keller brought two of the children inside, but not the 3-year-old, deputies said.

When Keller realized the child wasn’t in the apartment in the morning she called 911 to report the vehicle missing with the toddler inside, deputies said.