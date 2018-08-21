× Easton woman charged with giving drugs to Adams County man who died of overdose in May

ADAMS COUNTY — A 39-year-old Easton woman has been charged with delivering the drugs that caused the overdose death of a 25-year-old Franklin Township man in May.

Melissa Ann Rosenberry, of the 4300 block of Chetwin Terrace, Easton, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug delivery, and drug possession, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. She is currently in Adams County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing set for August 29.

Police say the investigation began on May 7, when officers were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township. They found the body of Matthew Scott Hinkle, who appeared to be the victim of a drug overdose. An autopsy later revealed he had died of an overdose of Fentanyl.

According to police, the owner of the home where Hinkle was found told them he had let Melissa Rosenberry and her boyfriend stay at the home the weekend Hinkle died. The homeowner indicated he peeked into the bedroom where Rosenberry and her boyfriend were staying and saw them doing drugs. Hinkle was also staying in the house that weekend, the homeowner told police. Hinkle allegedly apologized to the homeowner and indicated he had done some drugs he’d gotten from Rosenberry.

Another witness at the home told police that Rosenberry and her boyfriend abruptly left the home the next morning. The witness described pills she saw in Rosenberry’s possession at the home, and another witness at the home found one of the pills and provided it to police.

Police later discovered that Rosenberry’s boyfriend, Craig Williams, was stopped for DUI on the day they left the home. Rosenberry and another man, Eric Alberts, were in Williams’ vehicle at the time. A search of the vehicle produced three pills that matched the description from the witness and the one pill found at the home. An officer also observed that Rosenberry had white powder residue around her nostrils at the time of the DUI stop, according to police.

During an interview with police, Rosenberry said she and Williams had purchased a drug called “Scramble” in Baltimore and used the drugs while staying at the home that weekend. She allegedly gave several accounts to police, but at one point admitted she provided one “Scramble” pill to Hinkle, police say.

Williams told police that they had purchased the drugs in Baltimore, and that he had taken some with Rosenberry and passed out. He said Rosenberry told him the next day that she had given some of the drugs to the victim, according to police.