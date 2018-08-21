× Ephrata man charged with ‘huffing’ on elementary school baseball field

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 56-year-old Ephrata man was arrested Saturday after police found him unconscious on an elementary school baseball field.

Gene Lamar Engle is charged with sale or illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances and public drunkenness in the incident, which happened at 3:21 p.m. at Brecht Elementary School on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

According to police, Engle was found to be in possession of several compressed air cans at the time of his arrest. He was seen huffing compressed air from one of the cans as officers approached the scene, and passed out before police could get to him, Manheim Township police say. He was released to medical personnel and a criminal complaint was filed.