Fairview Township man accused of throwing rock at and threatening to shoot neighbor during dispute

YORK COUNTY — A 57-year-old Etters man is facing numerous charges after police say he hurled a rock at a neighbor and threatened to shoot him during an August 15 argument in a Fairview Township mobile home park.

Michael Ray Hunnell, of the 700 block of Salem Road, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and possession of marijuana in connection with the incident, which occurred at about 8:15 p.m. in the Regent Acres Mobile Home Park.

According to Fairview Township Police, Hunnell threatened a neighbor who drove his motorcycle past Hunnell’s trailer two times. The neighbor told police that he had been doing repair work on his motorcycle and was riding it to test the engine, according to the criminal complaint.

The neighbor told police that when he passed Hunnell’s trailer the second time, he saw a rock fly past his head. When he stopped the motorcycle, Hunnell allegedly told him he was calling police, the neighbor said.

The neighbor drove away, but later returned with a friend to ask Hunnell why he was calling police. Hunnell allegedly complained that the neighbor’s motorcycle was too loud, then grabbed his crotch and told the neighbor and his friend to perform a sex act on him.

Hunnell then allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the two men “I have a .38 and I’m not afraid to use it,” according to the criminal complaint. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the neighbor, who told police he heard the gun “click.” The neighbor and his friend fled the scene and called police themselves, the criminal complaint says.

When questioned by police, Hunnell allegedly admitted he was holding a gun during the confrontation with the neighbor, the criminal complaint says. Police went into Hunnell’s residence to retrieve the weapon, and observed the odor of marijuana emanating from the living room. The officer discovered a sandwich bag containing suspected marijuana in plain sight on Hunnell’s coffee table, the criminal complaint says.