Franklin County man charged with killing his friend with a MMA-style choke hold on June 15, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police have charged a 27-year-old Mercersburg man with the June 15 murder of Donald David Clark, Jr. in Montgomery Township.

Kevin Harold Gryp, 27, was charged with the murder after an autopsy indicated that Clark died of blunt force trauma to the neck and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Police say Clark’s body was found by Troopers responding to the report of a domestic fight on the 7500 block of Robinson Road at 12:17 a.m. on June 16. Clark was found lying on his back in a garage at the residence.

The investigation revealed the Clark and Gryp were drinking that night, and began fighting. During the altercation, Gryp allegedly placed Clark in a MMA-style choke hold that put Clark’s head and neck between his legs. Gryp called 911 after the fight to report what happened, according to police.

Gryp has been incarcerated in Franklin County Prison since the incident due to a probation violation, police say.