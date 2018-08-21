From a few showers Wednesday to tranquil, comfortable days the rest of the week!

TRANQUIL DAYS AHEAD: The threat for showers continues into the evening. Thunderstorms are possible too. Some of the storms could be strong, perhaps severe but the late timing of the front may limit severe threat. The western counties are under a SLIGHT risk, while the rest of the area is under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. This means the western counties are under a slightly higher risk. With the ground so saturated from the record breaking rain this season, flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is a high concern. Locally strong, gusty winds are a threat too. Showers are possible through late morning Wednesday until the front passes. Then broad area of high pressure builds in for a few days finally bringing a string of much needed dry days. Despite plenty of cloud cover, temperatures warm to the lower 80s Wednesday. A northwest breeze picks up during the day 10-15 MPH. Nice comfortable, less humid conditions expected Thursday with morning lows near 60 degrees. Plenty of spots may dip into the upper 50s. More widespread 50s expected Friday morning. Much cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday, under bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine, temperatures are a tad warmer in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: High pressure begins to move east setting up a return flow. With the southwesterly breeze, the humidity increases and temperatures are warmer. However, it’s another great start to the day with morning lows in the 50s. A few high clouds drift by Saturday but still plenty of sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower 80s. Partly cloudy and dry for most of the day Sunday. However, towards evening, a late shower can’t be ruled out. It’s warmer and more humid in the middle and upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A front in our northern counties drops south a bit bringing the threat for a few Showers and storms Monday. It returns north as a warm front so there could be more storms for Tuesday. Both days are very warm and muggy. Highs Monday near 90. Tuesday, more cloud cover and a few more storms holds readings in the upper 80s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist