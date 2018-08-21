× Harrisburg Police investigating armed robbery at See Right Pharmacy on N. 6th St.

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the See Right Pharmacy on the 2600 block of North 6th Street.

According to Harrisburg Police, the robbery occurred at 3:11 p.m. Employees at the store say three male suspects forced their way into the pharmacy and held employees at gunpoint. The suspects took an unknown number of narcotics bottles and fled, police say.

The suspects were described as three males, wearing all black, black masks, and gloves. Firearms were displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 255-3118 or submit an anonymous tip online.