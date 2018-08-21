× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (August 21, 2018)

oday on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll follow up on a June homicide case coming out of Franklin County. State Police have now charged Kevin Gryp with the death of Donald Clark, Jr., alleging that Clark was killed with a Mixed Martial Arts-style choke hold. Gryp has been held in Franklin County Prison since the incident. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll have the story of a 68-year-old Lancaster County man who was beaten to death late last night. The man was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital. Witnesses who saw the attack claim Jonathan G. Herr clubbed the victim with multiple items, including a brick and a sauce pot. One witness attempted to intervene but was fought off by Herr. We’ll have more on this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.