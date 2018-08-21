Man charged in death of fiancée, daughter who drowned after boat capsized in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- UPDATE: Officials have released video of the Dock Street Dam incident that resulted in the death of Mary Bredbenner and Madelyn Binkley.

According to police, a camera, owned by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and located on a building near the river and the Dock Street Dam, captured the crash on video. The video shows Binkley's boat emerge from under the I-83 bridge and upon approaching the Dock Street Dam, turn eastward, running parallel to the dam before turning north again and striking the dam head on.

PREVIOUSLY: Cody Binkley has been charged in the death of his fiancée and daughter, who perished after a boat they were on capsized in the Susquehanna River.

Binkley, 26, faces two counts each of homicide by vehicle while operating a watercraft under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by watercraft, according to court documents. He has also been charged with endangering the welfare of children, negligent operation of a watercraft and reckless operation of a watercraft, court documents show.

In addition to those charges, Binkley faces one count of operating a watercraft with any amount of schedule I, II, III or Metabolite in System, operating a watercraft with any amount of schedule II or III in System, operating a watercraft under the combination of alcohol and drug or different drugs, plus use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana - small amount personal use.

The boat -- carrying the family of three and their dog -- capsized around 10 p.m. on May 7 just south of the I-83 bridge in Dauphin County.

Mary Bredbenner -- Binkley's fiancée -- and the dog were recovered overnight between the Steelton Boat Launch and the Dock Street Dam. Their daughter, 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley, was found almost three days later at the Union Street Boat Launch.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office ruled that the death of Bredbenner, 25, and Binkley was caused by accidental freshwater drowning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.