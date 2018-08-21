× Middletown Chief of Police accused of attempted rape

MIDDLETOWN — George Andre Mouchette, the chief of the Middletown Borough Police Department, has been charged with attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and unlawful restraint after an investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, according to online court documents and a statement by Middletown mayor James H. Curry III.

Curry announced the charges in a written statement Tuesday morning and later spoke about the charges on a video posted to the Middletown Borough Facebook page.

“On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., I received an extremely emotional telephone call, during which the caller made a serious allegation against the Chief of Police, George Mouchette,” Curry’s statement reads. “The allegation was so serious that, upon conclusion of the call, I immediately contacted to borough solicitor and directed him to engage the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office to commence an investigation.

“The investigation commenced Friday, August 17, 2018. Today, criminal charges have been filed against Chief Mouchette. As I’m sure you’ll easily understand, the information available to disseminate is limited. I can promise you two things. First, as it has since the moment it was made aware of the allegation, the Borough of Middletown will continue to cooperate with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. Second, the Borough of Middletown will provide reasonable updates when they are available and permitted by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.” (Read the statement in its entirety and watch Curry’s video below.)

Mouchette has been arraigned on the charges. Bail is set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for September 4, according to court documents.