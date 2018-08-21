Olivia’s cooks up Peppery Peach Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Peppery Peach Salmon

Topped w drunken peaches & caramel nestled atop nutty brown rice w mushrooms all served w roasted carrots, peas, & sweet potatoes….

Nutty Brown Rice

2 cups brown rice

2 tbsp fresh rosemary - chopped

1 cup pecans - crushed

1 cup peanuts - crushed

1/2 cup scallions - chopped

3 tbsp butter

4 tbsp olive oil

4 oz peach pecan bourbon whiskey

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup mushrooms - thinly sliced

5 cups chicken stock

1 tbsp black pepper

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

In a cast iron skillet, sauté all ingredients (except the rice, bourbon and chicken stock) on med/high heat until you reach an earthy nutty fragrance (approx 3-4 minutes). Brown everything being careful not to burn the nuts. Add rice, stock, & bourbon whiskey. Stir in medium heat for approx 5 minutes. Cover w lid or foil. Bake at 325* F for approx 30 minutes or until rice is at desired tenderness. Uncover and fluff w fork. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Peachberry MOM-osa (hey moms this is for you, cheers for back to school time!)

Grand Mariner raspberry peach liqueur

Champagne

Orange juice

Fresh chopped peaches

Fresh raspberries

Fill glass w ice. Add Grand Mariner, oj, & fresh fruit. Shake. Top off w champagne. Cheers!

Coastal sunset

Captain Morgan

Kraken

Fresh mangoes

Mango nectar

Ginger syrup

Turmeric

Cane sugar crystals

In blender, add ice and all above ingredients. Blend until smooth. Rim glass first w ginger syrup, then dip in a mix of the sugar and turmeric. Cheers!