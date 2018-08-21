Olivia’s cooks up Peppery Peach Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Peppery Peach Salmon
Topped w drunken peaches & caramel nestled atop nutty brown rice w mushrooms all served w roasted carrots, peas, & sweet potatoes….
Nutty Brown Rice
2 cups brown rice
2 tbsp fresh rosemary - chopped
1 cup pecans - crushed
1 cup peanuts - crushed
1/2 cup scallions - chopped
3 tbsp butter
4 tbsp olive oil
4 oz peach pecan bourbon whiskey
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 cup mushrooms - thinly sliced
5 cups chicken stock
1 tbsp black pepper
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
In a cast iron skillet, sauté all ingredients (except the rice, bourbon and chicken stock) on med/high heat until you reach an earthy nutty fragrance (approx 3-4 minutes). Brown everything being careful not to burn the nuts. Add rice, stock, & bourbon whiskey. Stir in medium heat for approx 5 minutes. Cover w lid or foil. Bake at 325* F for approx 30 minutes or until rice is at desired tenderness. Uncover and fluff w fork. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Peachberry MOM-osa (hey moms this is for you, cheers for back to school time!)
Grand Mariner raspberry peach liqueur
Champagne
Orange juice
Fresh chopped peaches
Fresh raspberries
Fill glass w ice. Add Grand Mariner, oj, & fresh fruit. Shake. Top off w champagne. Cheers!
Coastal sunset
Captain Morgan
Kraken
Fresh mangoes
Mango nectar
Ginger syrup
Turmeric
Cane sugar crystals
In blender, add ice and all above ingredients. Blend until smooth. Rim glass first w ginger syrup, then dip in a mix of the sugar and turmeric. Cheers!