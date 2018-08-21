× Penn State QB Trace McSorley earns spot on AP Preseason All-America Second Team

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was selected to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Second team, the school announced Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions senior is one of 10 Big Ten players to make the AP Preseason All-America First or Second team.

McSorley, a two-time team captain, enters his final season at Penn State having thrown a touchdown pass in 28-straight games, the longest active streak in FBS. He holds the school’s career records for completion percentage (61.8), passing efficiency (152.9), passing touchdowns (59) and total offense (8,268).

He also owns the Penn State single-season marks for passing yards (3,614), completions (284), passing touchdowns (29), total offense (4,061), 300-yard passing games (5), 200-yard passing games (11) and touchdowns responsible for (37).

Last season, McSorley became the second player in Big Ten history to have 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, joining Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (2014 and 2017). He is also one of seven players in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons.

Penn State opens the season at home against Appalachian State on September 1. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.