× Police seeking identity of three suspects involved in armed robbery of Harrisburg pharmacy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of three suspects accused of an armed robbery at a pharmacy.

On August 20 around 3:10 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at See Right Pharmacy, located in the 2600 block of N. 6th Street in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, police spoke to employees who said that three male suspects forced their way into the pharmacy and held the employees at gun point.

The suspects took an unknown number of narcotics bottles and fled the building.

The men were described as wearing all black, including masks and gloves.

Firearms were allegedly displayed during the robbery.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 255-3118 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.