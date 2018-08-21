× rabbittransit First to Bring Microtransit to Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– rabbittransit announced today the launch of its Microtransit pilot project, The Hopper, effective Monday, August 27. The pilot will bring on-demand transit to the areas of East York and Red Lion, enabling residents to hail rides on smaller, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit buses. Riders can travel within designated zones and also make connections to the fixed route system. rabbittransit’s new service will leverage app-based technology created by TransLoc.

The innovative program allows customers to request rides after downloading the Microtransit app using a smartphone. Riders will also be able to call for a ride request by contacting 1-800-632-9063. Reservations must be made on the same day, at least an hour in advance.

Following a ride request, the app provides passengers with an estimated pick-up time and when the rider is the next passenger in the queue. Passengers are picked up in nine-person accessible vans and taken where they want to go within a designated zoned area including connections to the fixed route. The app also alerts passengers when their ride is about to reach their desired destination.

Red Lion / Windsor Commons Hopper: Available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Red Lion, riders can travel anywhere within the designated zone for Red Lion/Windsor Commons.

York Mall/East York Hopper: Available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in East York, riders can travel anywhere within the designated zone for East York.

The on-demand service is available Monday through Friday and will cost $2.00 per trip as part of an introductory rate and increasing to $3.00 as the base rate following the introduction period.

“rabbittransit is excited to pilot on-demand microtransit, to appeal to a broader audience to use public transit by conveniently connecting local destinations and neighboring communities more easily,” said rabbittransit Executive Director Richard Farr.

The program will be evaluated after a six-month period to determine if the pilot is beneficial or needs modifications. Those who are interested in using The Hopper can download the Microtransit App by visiting Google Play or the App Store and searching “Microtransit” or visit http://www.ridethehopper.org.

