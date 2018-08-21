× Ronks man facing charges after allegedly beating neighbor to death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Ronks man is facing charges after allegedly beating his 68-year-old neighbor to death with a brick, sauce pot, and wooden stool.

Jonathan Herr, 31, is facing criminal homicide, burglary, and simple assault among other related charges for the incident.

On August 20 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Hedgewood Avenue in Ronks for a reported assault in progress.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, a 68-year-old man, laying on the porch of a home without a pulse and covered in blood. He later died at the hospital from the injuries he suffered in the assault.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was covered in blood and had extensive trauma to his head and upper body.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses who said that they saw Herr standing over the victim and hitting him with several objects, including a brick, a sauce pot, and a wooden stool.

Witnesses also said that Herr broke the victim’s window adjacent to the doorway in an attempt to gain entry to the victim’s home.

One witness told police that he attempted to save the victim by hitting Herr with a broom, at which point Herr allegedly attempted to assault the witness with a wooden flower box and the stool.

After the incident, witnesses told police they saw Herr walk away and enter a nearby apartment while he was covered in blood, writing something on the door in blood on his way inside.

Police entered that apartment and took Herr into custody.

Officers found the bloody clothing inside the home, and found numerous objects with blood on them, including bricks, a wooden stool, pots, and a bloody knife.

Police later interviewed Herr, who acknowledged attacking the victim with various items, saying that he was upset with the victim, causing the attack.