Showers and storms return Tuesday with a chance for heavy downpours too

SHOWERS & STORMS TUESDAY: It’s another mainly cloudy start to this Tuesday, with a return to showers and thunderstorms in the forecast as the next system gets closer. The morning brings the chance for some isolated showers, so grab the umbrella as you head outside. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The threat for more showers and even some thunderstorms continues during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a few stronger to severe storms, but more than likely, factors such as cloud cover and system placement inhibit much opportunity. Damaging winds and torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding are the primary threats should a rogue storm beat the odds. Some heavy downpours could linger through the evening as storms weaken, with showers becoming more isolated through the night. Expect lows in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

MIDWEEK DRYING: Some showers likely linger into the Wednesday forecast, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. Some sunshine breaks out, and it’s still quite muggy. Temperatures are a touch warmer, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday brings sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds. There’s finally a break from the humidity levels too! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a refreshing day. Friday brings plenty of blue skies to Central PA after a cool and comfy start. Morning lows begin in the 50s for most! Humidity levels are still low for this time of year, and temperatures are just a touch higher. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NICE WEEKEND FORECAST AHEAD: A fabulous weekend forecast is ahead for the region. Saturday continues the bountiful sunshine after yet another cooler and comfortable start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity creeps up slightly, but it won’t start to feel muggy again until Sunday. Sunday is mainly dry under partly cloudy skies, and it’s warmer. There’s a small chance for a couple thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s. Monday is even warmer, and there’s still the chance for an isolated shower. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!