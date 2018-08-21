× Six organizations in southeast PA received funding via NAP thanks to contributions from M&T Bank

YORK — M&T Bank has contributed more than $250,000 to community groups across Pennsylvania through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

The funds provided through NAP offer neighborhood assistance ranging from affordable housing, community services, and crime prevention to education and job training.

Six of the 12 organizations who received contributions reside in southeast Pennsylvania. Combined, they received $177,000 in funding. The organizations include: Crispus Attucks, Tabor Community Services, YWCA York, Y Community Development Corporation, the York County Food Bank and the Kutztown University Foundation.

“It is our mission to serve not only our customers but the communities in which we operate,” said Thomas Koppmann, regional president of M&T Bank’s Southeast Pennsylvania region. “Through this tax credit program, we are able to achieve that mission by supporting local organizations and agencies that create affordable housing, provide quality education, career opportunities and other resources for residents of Southeast Pennsylvania.”

Robert Thomas, president of Tabor Community Services, added, “This funding will allow Tabor to touch the lives of many throughout Lancaster County, providing the tools for success in meeting their financial challenges.”