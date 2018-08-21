× Steelton Police: Report of python slithering wild in the borough is nothing but a hoax

STEELTON — Police in Steelton want residents of the borough to know: There is not a large python slithering loose around town.

On Tuesday, Steelton Police say they were alerted to a possible 10- to 12-foot python that was at large in the east end of the borough. After an investigation, police determined that the report was a hoax that started on the internet.

Police say there is no danger, and the report is just a rumor that is being spread on social media and by word of mouth. There is no viable threat to the community, police say.