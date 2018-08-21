Teen struck by lightning says he’s waiting for his superhero ‘powers’

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An Arizona teen said he is now waiting for some new “powers” after he survived being struck by lightning earlier this month.

Josiah Wiedman and Javier Tapia were talking through a park near Phoenix on Aug. 9 when they were struck by lightning.

The pain’s pretty much gone for Javier Tapia, but the worry and the fear are still there, according to KPHO. After all, potentially millions of volts of electricity went through him and his friend Wednesday night.

“At first I didn’t feel anything, but after I was able to get control of my arms, after they were helping me and I got control of my arms, that’s just when everything started burning,” Javier said of the lightning strike.

That burning sensation lasted for four hours, especially on his left foot, where doctors say the lightning bolt left his body after entering through his right hip. It destroyed the black sock he was wearing.

“I got struck, I didn’t feel myself fall down,” Javier said. “It felt like I was floating. But I was still able to hear everything.”

Tapia says he started losing his vision for a bit, but never lost consciousness. Josiah Wiedman was much worse off.

Josiah suffered a concussion and a fractured skull, according to KPHO. The lightning strike was strong enough to stop his heart but not his other organs. He was put in a medically induced coma to help him recover.

“I feel like I’m Superman right now,” Josiah told FOX 10 Phoenix.

In an interview with ABC News, Josiah’s mom, Krista, also called her son her “Superman.”

Josiah said he’s now waiting for some new powers.

“I haven’t felt my powers yet but I will soon,” Josiah told ABC News.

Both teens are expected to make a full recovery.