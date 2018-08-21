Three Clearfield County men facing charges for allegedly having, recording sexual intercourse with animals

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa.– Charges have been filed against three Munson men for allegedly having sexual intercourse with animals.

Terry Wallace, 41, Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Matthew Brubaker, 32, are all facing sexual intercourse with animals, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors charges.

An affidavit of probable cause states that State Police received information from a 16-year-old juvenile male living at the residence that the three men were having sexual relations with the animals, including dogs, horses, a cow, and goat. The juvenile was able to describe a specially designed “V” shaped pen that was used to facilitate the sexual contact.

In the early morning hours of August 18, State Police served a search warrant on the property, and the three men were taken into custody.

A search of the property revealed a large amount of homemade videos, along with recording equipment and cameras. Police also found that the juvenile male had been living at a makeshift farm.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for each defendant.

State Police and the SPCA are still in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals. The juvenile male was taken into protective custody.