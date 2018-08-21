Tinder date goes south, Twitter thread captures one man’s experience after he finds it was a scam

A group of men thought they were showing up for a first date set up via Tinder, only to find out they were in a crowd of men competing for the same woman’s hand.

The story, which unfolded in a Twitter thread for the ages, is now making headlines.

Here are excerpts of the thread:

So a few weeks ago I was on the Tinder machine shopping my soul around and I match with a very attractive young lady. No bio. Fairly innocuous. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

I thought well that's an overly elaborate way to ghost someone. I say "lol I wouldn't be offended, I totally get it. Hit me up when you're free" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Two weeks pass I completely forget about her then I remember and go back to tinder and I can't find the conversation. 🧐 I think well that's weird she deleted her tinder but I take it as… overly elaborate ghosting methods — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

I'm like well I'll be damned. Genuinely didn't think she would message me. I reply "yeah I should be free, I'd be down" she says "amazing I'm gonna be running around today and tomorrow but just come around 6 and I'll meet you by the stage then we'll head out" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

I say sure thing, looking forward to it. This morning she texts me at 9 am "hey it's gonna rain today but I think it should clear up in time for our date" I'm like cool, I'll be there — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Then she says I've invited you all here for a chance to go on a date with me and proceeds to give a hunger games speech about what its gonna take to date her — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

At that point I am genuinely amazed at the fallopian fortitude this girl possesses. This is top 10 greatest finesse of all time. Dudes actually stayed and played. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018