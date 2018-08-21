× West Shore Regional Police announce that former commissioner and Lemoyne mayor Elmer ‘Ed’ Byrem Jr. has died

LEMOYNE — Elmer “Ed” Byrem, Jr., the former mayor of Lemoyne and West Shore Regional Police commissioner, has died, according to the West Shore Regional Police Department.

Byrem died on August 15, the police department announced. He served as mayor of Lemoyne for more than 20 years and was commissioner of the West Shore Regional Police Department from the time of its formation in 1995.

“Ed loved his community and loved working hand in hand with the Public Safety workers in his town especially the Police Officers he supported day in and day out since his father was a Lemoyne Police Officer and one of his daughters became involved in Law Enforcement as a Sheriff Deputy in Colorado,” the department’s announcement said.