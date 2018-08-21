World-renowned chef Curtis Stone stops by FOX43 Kitchen, to hold cooking demos at Lancaster GIANT Food store

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A world-renowned chef will be visiting a GIANT Food Store today for a variety of cooking demos in support of his new line of seasoned ground beef products.

Chef Curtis Stone will be visiting a Lancaster GIANT Food Store today, in support of his line of Thomas Farms Kitchen products.

Stone, a restaurateur, best-selling author, and TV personality, has appeared on shows including TLC’s Take Home Chef, Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, and Food Network’s All-Star Academy.

Before Stone heads to Lancaster, he is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to cook up a pair of recipes for our anchor team to sample.

First, he will prepare breakfast tacos followed by Korean beef bowls.

You can find the recipes for each below:

Breakfast Tacos

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb Bold Chipotle Seasoned 85% Lean Ground Beef

8 large eggs, beaten to blend

Eight 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed

Accompaniments: Sour cream, sliced avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce (optional)

Method

Heat large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add beef and cook, breaking up meat into large clusters, for 5 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.

Add eggs and stir 1 to 2 minutes, or until eggs are softly set. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among tortillas. Top tacos with sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce, if using.

Korean Beef Bowl

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbs. vegetable oil, divided

1 bunch broccolini, florets separated, stems thinly sliced

1 lb. Korean Barbecue Seasoned 85% Lean Ground Beef

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbs. finely grated peeled fresh ginger

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

2 cups freshly steamed rice, for serving

Accompaniments: toasted sesame seeds, cilantro leaves

Method