World-renowned chef Curtis Stone stops by FOX43 Kitchen, to hold cooking demos at Lancaster GIANT Food store

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A world-renowned chef will be visiting a GIANT Food Store today for a variety of cooking demos in support of his new line of seasoned ground beef products.
Chef Curtis Stone will be visiting a Lancaster GIANT Food Store today, in support of his line of Thomas Farms Kitchen products.
Stone, a restaurateur, best-selling author, and TV personality, has appeared on shows including TLC’s Take Home Chef, Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, and Food Network’s All-Star Academy.
Before Stone heads to Lancaster, he is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to cook up a pair of recipes for our anchor team to sample.
First, he will prepare breakfast tacos followed by Korean beef bowls.
You can find the recipes for each below:
Breakfast Tacos
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 7 minutes
Ingredients
1 lb Bold Chipotle Seasoned 85% Lean Ground Beef
8 large eggs, beaten to blend
Eight 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed
Accompaniments: Sour cream, sliced avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce (optional)
Method
- Heat large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add beef and cook, breaking up meat into large clusters, for 5 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.
- Add eggs and stir 1 to 2 minutes, or until eggs are softly set. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among tortillas.
- Top tacos with sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce, if using.
Korean Beef Bowl
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
2 tbs. vegetable oil, divided
1 bunch broccolini, florets separated, stems thinly sliced
1 lb. Korean Barbecue Seasoned 85% Lean Ground Beef
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 green onions, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tbs. finely grated peeled fresh ginger
1 tsp. cornstarch
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
2 cups freshly steamed rice, for serving
Accompaniments: toasted sesame seeds, cilantro leaves
Method
- Heat large heavy skillet over high heat. Add 1 tbs. vegetable oil. When hot, add broccolini and stir-fry 2 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Transfer broccolini to plate.
- Heat pan over high heat. Add 1 tbs. vegetable oil. When hot, add beef and stir-fry, breaking up meat, for 3 minutes, or until cooked through.
- In bowl, mix soy sauce, onions, garlic, ginger, cornstarch, sesame oil, and 1/3 cup water. Add sauce mixture and broccolini to beef and cook 30 seconds.
- Divide rice among 4 bowls and spoon beef over. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and cilantro.