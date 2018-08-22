A few isolated showers Wednesday, then the week ends comfortable with sunshine

MIDWEEK DRYING: Some showers are still likely for the Wednesday forecast, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. The morning is dreary and dry to start with damp areas, and some lingering hazy and foggy spots. Temperatures start in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Some sunshine breaks out through the morning, and it’s still quite muggy. A few showers are possible during the afternoon, but they should be isolated, making for an overall drier day. Temperatures are a touch warmer due to the sun, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lower humidity air begins moving in much later during the day and into the night. Lows fall into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday brings sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds. The humidity is finally low, bringing a nice break to the region for the first time in weeks! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a refreshing day. Friday brings plenty of blue skies to Central PA after a cool and comfy start. Morning lows begin in the 50s for most! Humidity levels are still low for this time of year, and temperatures are just a touch higher. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NICE WEEKEND FORECAST AHEAD: A fabulous weekend forecast is ahead for the region. Saturday continues the bountiful sunshine after yet another cooler and comfortable start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity creeps up slightly, but it won’t start to feel muggy again until Sunday. Sunday is mainly dry under partly cloudy skies, and it’s warmer. There’s a small chance for a couple thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s.

TOASTY START NEXT WEEK: Monday is even warmer, and there’s the chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tuesday is hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are toasty, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle to even upper 90s at times. A couple thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out.

Have a great Wednesday!