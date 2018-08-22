× Accused package thief arrested in Mt. Holly Springs

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 20-year-old Mt. Holly Springs man has been charged with stealing packages from several residences in North Middleton and Middlesex Townships earlier this month.

Ira Green, of the 200 block of N. Baltimore Avenue, was taken into custody at has home on Tuesday, according to North Middleton Township Police. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy, police say. Green allegedly admitted he did not act alone in taking packages from several homes between 3 and 5 p.m. on August 15.

Police say they are still searching for the second suspect.

According to police, Green took packages from a home on the 2600 block of Spring Road, the 30 block of Pine Creek Drive, and the 200 block of Regal View. He was captured on surveillance video taking packages from one of the homes, police say.