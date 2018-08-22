× Division Highway in Earl Township flooded after overnight storms

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– As a result of overnight thunderstorms, flooding has struck the area.

FOX43’s Lynda Weed is on the scene of a flood in the 1500 block of Division Highway in Earl Township near Conestoga Motors.

A worker at the shop told FOX43 that rescue boats offered a safe ride to dry land to residents of two nearby homes, but they decided to wait out the flooding.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.