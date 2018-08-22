Drying out under much cooler conditions to finish the week

ENDING THE WEEK: We’re going to enjoy some much cooler, less humid air for the next few days. Most importantly, the bulk of the Weather Smart forecast is DRY. Highs stay in the 70s for the most part Thursday with morning lows in the upper-50s. Abundant sunshine returns with light northwesterly winds. Highs cross the 80-degree mark on Friday under sunny skies and calm winds to finish the week.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies move in Saturday, with highs staying in the low-80s. By Sunday, temperatures jump into the mid-to-upper 80s with a stray late thunderstorm possible. Partly cloudy skies continue with southwesterly winds ushering in warmer air ahead of next week.

TEMPERATURES RISE: A long-awaited return to the 90s return Monday and Tuesday with stray thunderstorm chances both days. Partly cloudy skies continue with light west-southwesterly winds. The trend of 90s continues into Wednesday with muggy humidity levels throughout the first part of the week. If those stray thunderstorm chances do occur, the storms would be short-lived but could have the chance of being strong with heavy downpours.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long