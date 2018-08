× Dutch Wonderland closed due to flooding

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Dutch Wonderland is closed today due to flooding.

The amusement park posted this message on their Facebook page:

Due to the excessive rainfall and flooding, the park will be closed Wednesday, August 22 for the safety of our employees and guests. Any additional changes to operating schedules will be provided here as available

Dutch Wonderland also posted this picture of the conditions in the park: