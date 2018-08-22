× Ephrata man dies after being struck by vehicle on Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 24-year-old Ephrata man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

On August 21 around 8:40 p.m., police received multiple reports of a man walking in the travel lanes of Route 222 southbound in the area of the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township.

While en route to the area, police received a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the same area of roadway.

The victim was located in the area of mile marker 41.6 on the southbound shoulder of Route 222.

He was deceased when police arrived. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving a minivan southbound on Route 222 and attempted to avoid striking the man in the roadway, but failed to do so.

Route 222 southbound was closed for three and a half hours while police investigated.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.