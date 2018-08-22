Flooding puts strain on firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, Pa. -- The clean up continued today in many parts of Lancaster County from recent flash flooding.

Roads were flooded, some drivers went through high waters, even sheep were stranded. Fox 43's photographers were busy this morning, but not as busy as first responders.

"It seems like the Ephrata area took the brunt of the storm in this case," Jim Kiefer, the Chief's Aide at the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, said.

Firefighters at Ephrata Pioneer Company worked around the clock since 9 p.m. Tuesday night responding to dozens of flood-related calls.

"People go without sleep, without eating, and a lot of people in the community do not realize that," Kiefer said. "A lot of people in the community right now do not understand their fire company was out all night in protection of this area."

He called it an all-hands on deck situation. Multiple fire companies assisted to help them stay afloat.

"It's a very busy time, going out, coming back, getting cleaned up. Sometimes not even leaving one scene and you're right off to another," Kiefer said.

One of those firefighters banged on Joshua Herrold's window at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, because his house had flooded.

"It was about shin deep and our living room goes down a little bit so that was about knee deep and it was very brown muddy water," Herrold said.

Herrold and his wife live off of Route 322. Even though they spent the entire day moving, cleaning, and mopping, looking at the brighter side comes easy.

"All in all I don't think it's too bad. I'm just very thankful the firefighter came through and woke us up because it could've been a lot worse," Herrold said.

Luckily there were no injuries. Most of the water has receded from the roads in Ephrata, and a lot of the roads have re-opened.