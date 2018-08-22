Furry Friends with Bo, the Doberman Pinscher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Bo, the Doberman Pinscher!

Bo is a 2-year-old neutered male, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready to find his forever home.

He has been with the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA for several months, and has been polishing up on his obedience skills.

Bo is very food motivated and therefore highly trainable and very eager to learn. He has already mastered a few commands as well.

His ideal home would be a family experienced with a Doberman that is committed to continue his obedience training. Bo needs lots of exercise, and treat-based reinforcement.

Bo tends to gravitate towards confident women who are comfortable and intuitive with dogs, rather than men.

Therefore, a female adopter is preferred, but a male could be considered if he is willing to understand and work with the extra challenges he may face in getting Bo to trust and accept him.

The rescue will reimburse Bo's adopter for professional dog training to ensure his obedience needs are met and guarantee a successful transition.

Overall, the perfect home for Bo would have a fenced-in yard and a consistent training program with a solid routine daily.

Finally, Bo would be best as the only dog in the home.

For more information, check out Bo here.