Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (August 22, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we have more on a boating incident last May that ended in the drowning deaths of a woman and her young daughter. Video released today shows their boat crashing into the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg. Mary Bredbenner and three-year-old Madelyn Binkley drowned after the crash. Cody Binkley – Bredbenner’s fiance and father of Madelyn – has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle while operating a watercraft under the influence. You can expect more on this story today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on flooding reports in Lancaster. Route 222 southbound was closed this morning due to flooding from the Conestoga River, and theme park Dutch Wonderland posted a picture to social media showing the park’s train tracks entirely underwater. Dutch Wonderland is now closed today as staff deals with damage and receding waters. You can expect more updates on how Lancaster is dealing with the aftermath of the recent excessive rain coming up First at Four.