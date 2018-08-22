× Mount Wolf man facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Mount Wolf man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to flee police while DUI.

Issiah Roane, 31, is facing fleeing and eluding police, driving while suspended, and DUI related charges among other related traffic offenses.

Roane was wanted out of York County for theft and DUI charges.

On August 21 around 9:55 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of Roane for a traffic violation on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 89 in Union Township.

Roane initially stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder, but when an officer approached the vehicle on foot, Roane accelerated back onto the roadway.

Police chased Roane north on Interstate 81 until strike strips were deployed and a PIT maneuver was utilized to bring the vehicle to stop near mile marker 98 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County.

Now, Roane will face charges.