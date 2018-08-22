× Nationals allow 1B Matt Adams to depart to Cardinals via waiver claim

WASHINGTON– The Nationals let a veteran player go on Tuesday, after he was claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals on waivers.

Now, 1B Matt Adams will return to his first big league team, after the Nationals declined to work out a deal with the Cardinals, and just simply allowed them to take Adams’ contract and remaining salary for this season.

Adams, 29, played parts of his first six years with the Cardinals, and will provide the team with a left-handed bat at first base and corner outfield positions.

So far in 2018, Adams has blasted 18 HR’s with 48 RBI’s with a .257 batting average.