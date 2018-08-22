× Nationals trade IF Daniel Murphy to Cubs

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have begun moving their veteran players from the roster as the season begins to wind down with the team out of contention.

On Tuesday, the team traded IF Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs for infield prospect Andruw Monasterio and cash.

Murphy, 33, is set to be a free agent at season’s end, and has missed a majority of 2018 while recovering from off season knee surgery.

However, Murphy appears to have turned a corner after the All-Star break, and his overall numbers have him hitting .300 with 6 HR’s and 29 RBI’s in 56 games.

Murphy is capable of playing first and second base, giving the Cubs another left-handed bat to add to their lineup.

The move ends Murphy’s two-and-a-half-year run with the Nationals, a team which he hit .329 for.