PA State Prison workers demand change following increase in violence and drugs within prison walls

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- People in Harrisburg calling for immediate legislative action to protect the lives of our Commonwealth`s corrections personnel.

This comes after ten state corrections staff members became violently ill after exposure to an `unknown substance`, landing them in the hospital.

"Ladies and gentleman, we've got people who are hurting, we've got family members who are scared, we've got staff who are scared, we have staff who are leaving," said Representative Cris Dush.

Pennsylvania State Representative, Cris Dush, alongside former corrections workers and family members come together in Harrisburg, pushing legislatures for a change.

Those in attendance say there's increased inmate violence, illegal drugs and what they call a `lack of control` within Pennsylvania State Prisons.

"The staff assaults have gotten so out of control and I treat those staff assaults so I see the devastation that can be done on a weekly basis at least," said Lisa Wise, retired corrections nurse.

"The Suboxone, the fentanyl, the liquid K2, years ago it used to be once in a while, we have it now it's almost a daily basis where they're finding drugs within the institution, cell phones, homemade weapons," said Mike Juret, retired sergeant.

"We've seen many more opioid issues within our communities and that transfers right into the prisons," Sheryl Delozier, Pennsylvania State Representative (R- Cumberland).

"The department of corrections has a big job to identify what is needed to do that in order protect our CO`s but also to make sure our jails are safer, period," added Delozier.

Tabb Bickell, with Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, says he understands their concerns, adding that they are working to continue and make improvements to their prisons across the state, ensuring safety.

"There is nothing more concerning to me than the safety of our staff inside these institutions, in particular our corrections officers," said Bickell.

"Can we do enough, can we do more? We absolutely can and we absolutely will," he added.

Bickell tells FOX43 The Department of Corrections will be implementing full body scanners to keep contraband out.