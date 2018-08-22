× Police investigated possible bomb threat at Harrisburg Mall

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police investigated a possible bomb threat at Harrisburg Mall Wednesday.

Police say the threat was posted on Facebook.

An investigation into the threat included the service of search warrants at two residences in Harrisburg, according to police.

The threat was determined to be non-credible.

Harrisburg City Police Department, Dauphin County Sheriffs, Pennsylvania State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dauphin County CRT assisted with the investigation.