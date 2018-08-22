× Police: ‘Literature on joining white supremacist groups’ found in several Dover Township driveways

DOVER TWP., York County — Plastic baggies containing what police describe as “literature on joining white supremacist groups” were found in Dover Township.

Residents from several areas in the township reported to police Sunday that baggies, which also contained bird seed for weight, were found at the end of driveways, according to a news release. The baggies appeared to have been dropped off or thrown from a vehicle.

Officers collected approximately 20 baggies from the following areas: Englewood Court, Oakley Drive, Hilton Avenue, Brookside Drive, Covington Avenue and in the Brownstone Development, the release states.

Anyone with information related to these incidents should call the Northern York County Regional Police tip line at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.