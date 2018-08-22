× Police seek Harrisburg man accused of strangulation, assault, robbery

HARRISBURG — Lower Swatara Township Police are searching for a Harrisburg man charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, robbery and terroristic threats stemming from a June 29 incident at a hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Leeon Antonio Frazier, 42, of the 2700 block of Banks Street, was charged on August 13, police say. He is not currently in custody, but has an active warrant for his arrest. He allegedly spoke to police on the phone and said he was going to turn himself in, but has yet to do so, police say.

Frazier is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 250 pounds. Police advise anyone who sees him to avoid approaching him and contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 939-0463 or submit a tip online.